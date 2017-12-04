Концерт оркестра «MusicAeterna»

Шорт-лист ICMA 2018

Оргкомитет «Международной премии классической музыки 2018» (International Classical Music Awards) опубликовал шорт-лист. В него вошли российские исполнители и отечественные звукозаписывающие компании. 

Победителей объявят 18 января 2018 года. А 6 апреля 2018 года в польском городе Катовице состоятся торжественная церемония вручения наград и гала-концерт лауреатов, где выступят всемирно известные музыканты. Концерт пройдёт в сопровождении оркестра Национального радио Польши под управлением Александра Либрайха.

Радио «Орфей» планирует не только подробно осветить эти события в эфире и на нашем сайте, но и транслировать гала-концерт, который, как правило, становится одним из самых ярких событий европейского концертного сезона.

 

ICMA 2018 – The finalists

EARLY MUSIC
From the initial 19 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Ramon Llull - A time of conquests, dialogue and disconsolation
Hesperion XXI, La Capella Reial de Catalunya, J. Savall
Alia Vox
AVSA9917

Quattrocento - Musica y danza de la Corona de Aragon en Napoles
Capella de Ministrers, Carles Magraner
Capella de Ministrers
CDM 1742

Vecchi: Requiem
Graindelavoix
Glossa
32113

BAROQUE INSTRUMENTAL
From the initial 25 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Vivaldi: The Concertos for Recorder
Stefan Temmingh, Capricornus Consort Basel
Accent
ACC24332

J.S. Bach: Goldberg-Variations
Jean Muller
Hänssler Classic
HC17059

J.S. Bach: Sonatas & Partitas BWV 1001-1006
Christian Tetzlaff
Ondine
1299-2D

BAROQUE VOCAL
From the initial 19 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Farinelli - A Portrait
Ann Hallenberg, Les Talens Lyriques, Christophe Rousset
Aparté
AP117

The Händel Album
Händel: Arias
Philippe Jaroussky, Artaserse
Erato
190295774455

Bach: St Matthew Passion
J. Gilchrist, S. Loges, H. Morrison, Z. Brookshaw, C.Ashley, R. Mobley, E. Minney, H. Hymas, A. Riches, A. Ashworth, J. Sells
Monteverdi Choir, Trinity Boys Choir, English Baroque Soloists
John Eliot Gardiner


VOCAL RECITAL
From the initial 33 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Visions
Véronique Gens
Münchner Rundfunkorchester, Hervé Niquet
Alpha
279

Graun: Opera Arias
Julia Lezhneva, Concerto Köln, Mikhail Antonenko
Decca
4831518

Einsamkeit
Schumann: Songs
Matthias Goerne, Markus Hinterhäuser
Harmonia Mundi
902243


CHORAL
From the initial 11 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Felix Nowowiejski: Quo vadis
W. Chodowicz, R. Gierlach, W. Gierlach, S. Kaminski
Podlasie Opera and Philharmonic Choir, Poznan Philharmonic
Lukasz Borowicz
cpo
5550892

Dvorak: Stabat Mater
E. Nakamura, E. Kulman, M. Spyres, J. Park, Prague Philharmonic Choir, Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, Jiri Belohlavek
Decca
4831510

All-Night Vigil
Rachmaninov: Vespers op. 37
MDR Rundfunkchor, R. Joost
Genuin
GEN 17476

OPERA
From the initial 18 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Saint-Saëns: Proserpine
V. Gens, M.A. Henry, F. Antoun, A. Foster-Williams, J.Teitgen, Münchner Rundfunkorchester, Flemish Radio Choir
Ulf Schirmer
Ediciones Singulares
ES1027

Debussy: Pelléas et Mélisande
C. Gerhaher, M. Kozena, B. Fink, F.-J. Selig, G. Finley
London Symphony Orchestra, Simon Rattle
LSO Live
LSO0790

Martinu: The Greek Passion
R. Romei, D. Kaiser, M. Butter, W. Zelinka u.a.
Chor & Extrachor der Oper Graz, Chor der Kunstuniversität
Grazer Philharmonisches Orchester, Dirk Kaftan
Oehms Classics
OC967

SOLO INSTRUMENT
From the initial 24 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Schubert: Piano Sonatas D 959 & D 960
Krystian Zimerman
Deutsche Grammophon
4797588

Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Nos 3, 14, 23, 26, 32 + Variations WoO 80
Evgeny Kissin
Deutsche Grammophon
479 7581

Tangere
C.P.E. Bach
Alexander Lubimov
ECM
4763652

CHAMBER MUSIC
From the initial 49 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Ludwig van Beethoven: Complete String Quartets Vol. VII & VIII
Beethoven: Quartets op. 18/2 & op. 59/3 - op. 18/3 & op. 74
Quartetto di Cremona
Audite
92.689 + 92.688

Franck: Violin Sonata in A major - Chausson: Concert in D major, Op. 21
I. Faust, A. Melnikov, Salagon Quartet
Harmonia Mundi
HMM902254

Mozart: Violin Sonatas, Vol. 4
Mozart: Violin Sonatas K377, K8, K303, K403, K13, K28, KV26, K378
Alina Ibragimova, Cédric Tiberghien
Hyperion
CDA68164


CONCERTOS
From the initial 25 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

C.P.E. Bach: Cello Concerto Wq 172 - Boccherini: Adagio from G 480 - Haydn: Cello Concertos No 1 & 2 et al.
Steven Isserlis, Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen
Hyperion
CDA68162

Shostakovich: Complete Concertos
L. Geniusas, D. Masleyev, S. Dogadin, P. Milyukov, A. Buzlov, A. Ramm, Tartarstan National Symphony Orchestra, A. Sladkovsky
Melodiya
MELCD1002465

Elgar: Cello Concerto - Martinu: Cello Concerto No. 1
S. Gabetta, Berliner Philharmoniker, S. Rattle, K.Urbanski
Sony Classical
88985350792

SYMPHONIC
From the initial 26 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Martinu: The Symphonies
ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, Cornelius Meister
Capriccio
C5320

Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 - Wagner: Tannhäuser Overture
Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, Andris Nelsons
Deutsche Grammophon
4797208

Edition Staatskapelle Dresden Vol. 42
Bruckner: Symphony No. 4
Staatskapelle Dresden, Christian Thielemann
Profil
PH16064

CONTEMPORARY
From the initial 21 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Mansurian: Requiem
A. Petersen, A. Redmond,
RIAS Kammerchor Berlin, Münchener Kammerorchester
Alexander Liebreich
ECM
4814101

Kurtag: Complete Works for Ensemble and Choir
Asko | Schoenberg Ensemble, Netherlands Radio Choir, R. de Leeuw
ECM
4812883

Elliott Carter - Late Works
Carter: Interventions, Dialogues, Soundings, Two Controversies and a Conversation, Instances, Epigrams
P.-L. Aimard, C. Currie, I. Faust, J.-G. Queyras
Birmingham Contemporary Music Group, BBC Symphony Orchestra
Oliver Knussen
Ondine
ODE 12962

ASSORTED PROGRAMS
From the initial 32 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Chopin Evocations
Daniel Trifonov
S. Babayan, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, M.Pletnev
Deutsche Grammophon
4797518

Weinberg: Chamber symphonies No. 1-4, Piano Quintet op. 18 (Arr.)
Y. Avdeeva, Kremerata Baltica, G. Kremer, M. Bekavec, M. Grazinyte-Tyla
ECM
4814604

Sibelius: Tapiola + En Saga + 8 Songs (Orch A. Sallinen)
Anne-Sofie von Otter, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
Hannu Lintu
Ondine
ODE12895

BEST COLLECTION
From the initial 18 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Beethoven: The Complete Symphonies
S. Saturova, M. Fujimura, C. Elsner, C. Gerhaher
MDR Rundfunkchor, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig
Herbert Blomstedt
Accentus Music
ACC8

Anthology of Russian Symphonic Music Vol. I
USSR State Academic Symphony Orchestra, Choir and Orchestra
Yevgeny Svetlanov
Melodiya
MELCD1002480

Rostropovich - Cellist of the Century - The Complete Warner Recordings
Various works
M. Rostropovich, et al.
Warner Classics
9029586263

HISTORICAL
From the initial 13 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 - Grieg: Lyric Pieces - Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsodies + Polonaise No. 2
N. Freire, Radio-Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, A. Fischer
Audite
95.742

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 (Unfinished) - Dvorak: Symphony No. 9
Münchner Philharmoniker, Sergiu Celibidache
Münchner Philharmoniker
9305211237

Svjatoslav Richter plays Schubert. Live in Moscow, 1949-1963
Svjatoslav Richter
Profil
PH17005

DVD PERFORMANCE
From the initial 21 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Mahler: Symphony No. 8
E. Sunnegardh, R. Merbeth, Chr. Oelze, L. Braun G. Romberger
S. Gould, D. Henschel, G. Zeppenfeld
MDR Rundfunkchor, Chor der Oper Leipzig, GewandhausChor, Thomanerchor Leipzig, Gewandhaus Kinderchor
Lucerne Festival Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly
Accentus Music
ACC20390

Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel
V. Sulimsky, A. Serov, K. Loginova, E. Vitman, A. Popov, A. Garifullina, Mariinsky Orchestra and Chorus, Valery Gergiev
Mariinsky
MAR0596

Rereading Brahms
Brahms: The symphonies
Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, M. Poschner
Sony Classical
88985388869


DVD DOCUMENTARIES
No finalists selected

 

Лонг-лист

Список участников ICMA 2018 по номинациям

Список участников ICMA 2018 по лейблам

