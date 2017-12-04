Шорт-лист ICMA 2018

Оргкомитет «Международной премии классической музыки 2018» (International Classical Music Awards) опубликовал шорт-лист. В него вошли российские исполнители и отечественные звукозаписывающие компании.

Победителей объявят 18 января 2018 года. А 6 апреля 2018 года в польском городе Катовице состоятся торжественная церемония вручения наград и гала-концерт лауреатов, где выступят всемирно известные музыканты. Концерт пройдёт в сопровождении оркестра Национального радио Польши под управлением Александра Либрайха.

Радио «Орфей» планирует не только подробно осветить эти события в эфире и на нашем сайте, но и транслировать гала-концерт, который, как правило, становится одним из самых ярких событий европейского концертного сезона.

ICMA 2018 – The finalists

EARLY MUSIC

From the initial 19 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Ramon Llull - A time of conquests, dialogue and disconsolation

Hesperion XXI, La Capella Reial de Catalunya, J. Savall

Alia Vox

AVSA9917

Quattrocento - Musica y danza de la Corona de Aragon en Napoles

Capella de Ministrers, Carles Magraner

Capella de Ministrers

CDM 1742

Vecchi: Requiem

Graindelavoix

Glossa

32113

BAROQUE INSTRUMENTAL

From the initial 25 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Vivaldi: The Concertos for Recorder

Stefan Temmingh, Capricornus Consort Basel

Accent

ACC24332

J.S. Bach: Goldberg-Variations

Jean Muller

Hänssler Classic

HC17059

J.S. Bach: Sonatas & Partitas BWV 1001-1006

Christian Tetzlaff

Ondine

1299-2D

BAROQUE VOCAL

From the initial 19 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Farinelli - A Portrait

Ann Hallenberg, Les Talens Lyriques, Christophe Rousset

Aparté

AP117

The Händel Album

Händel: Arias

Philippe Jaroussky, Artaserse

Erato

190295774455

Bach: St Matthew Passion

J. Gilchrist, S. Loges, H. Morrison, Z. Brookshaw, C.Ashley, R. Mobley, E. Minney, H. Hymas, A. Riches, A. Ashworth, J. Sells

Monteverdi Choir, Trinity Boys Choir, English Baroque Soloists

John Eliot Gardiner



VOCAL RECITAL

From the initial 33 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Visions

Véronique Gens

Münchner Rundfunkorchester, Hervé Niquet

Alpha

279

Graun: Opera Arias

Julia Lezhneva, Concerto Köln, Mikhail Antonenko

Decca

4831518

Einsamkeit

Schumann: Songs

Matthias Goerne, Markus Hinterhäuser

Harmonia Mundi

902243



CHORAL

From the initial 11 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Felix Nowowiejski: Quo vadis

W. Chodowicz, R. Gierlach, W. Gierlach, S. Kaminski

Podlasie Opera and Philharmonic Choir, Poznan Philharmonic

Lukasz Borowicz

cpo

5550892

Dvorak: Stabat Mater

E. Nakamura, E. Kulman, M. Spyres, J. Park, Prague Philharmonic Choir, Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, Jiri Belohlavek

Decca

4831510

All-Night Vigil

Rachmaninov: Vespers op. 37

MDR Rundfunkchor, R. Joost

Genuin

GEN 17476

OPERA

From the initial 18 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Saint-Saëns: Proserpine

V. Gens, M.A. Henry, F. Antoun, A. Foster-Williams, J.Teitgen, Münchner Rundfunkorchester, Flemish Radio Choir

Ulf Schirmer

Ediciones Singulares

ES1027

Debussy: Pelléas et Mélisande

C. Gerhaher, M. Kozena, B. Fink, F.-J. Selig, G. Finley

London Symphony Orchestra, Simon Rattle

LSO Live

LSO0790

Martinu: The Greek Passion

R. Romei, D. Kaiser, M. Butter, W. Zelinka u.a.

Chor & Extrachor der Oper Graz, Chor der Kunstuniversität

Grazer Philharmonisches Orchester, Dirk Kaftan

Oehms Classics

OC967

SOLO INSTRUMENT

From the initial 24 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Schubert: Piano Sonatas D 959 & D 960

Krystian Zimerman

Deutsche Grammophon

4797588

Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Nos 3, 14, 23, 26, 32 + Variations WoO 80

Evgeny Kissin

Deutsche Grammophon

479 7581

Tangere

C.P.E. Bach

Alexander Lubimov

ECM

4763652

CHAMBER MUSIC

From the initial 49 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Ludwig van Beethoven: Complete String Quartets Vol. VII & VIII

Beethoven: Quartets op. 18/2 & op. 59/3 - op. 18/3 & op. 74

Quartetto di Cremona

Audite

92.689 + 92.688

Franck: Violin Sonata in A major - Chausson: Concert in D major, Op. 21

I. Faust, A. Melnikov, Salagon Quartet

Harmonia Mundi

HMM902254

Mozart: Violin Sonatas, Vol. 4

Mozart: Violin Sonatas K377, K8, K303, K403, K13, K28, KV26, K378

Alina Ibragimova, Cédric Tiberghien

Hyperion

CDA68164



CONCERTOS

From the initial 25 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

C.P.E. Bach: Cello Concerto Wq 172 - Boccherini: Adagio from G 480 - Haydn: Cello Concertos No 1 & 2 et al.

Steven Isserlis, Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen

Hyperion

CDA68162

Shostakovich: Complete Concertos

L. Geniusas, D. Masleyev, S. Dogadin, P. Milyukov, A. Buzlov, A. Ramm, Tartarstan National Symphony Orchestra, A. Sladkovsky

Melodiya

MELCD1002465

Elgar: Cello Concerto - Martinu: Cello Concerto No. 1

S. Gabetta, Berliner Philharmoniker, S. Rattle, K.Urbanski

Sony Classical

88985350792

SYMPHONIC

From the initial 26 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Martinu: The Symphonies

ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, Cornelius Meister

Capriccio

C5320

Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 - Wagner: Tannhäuser Overture

Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, Andris Nelsons

Deutsche Grammophon

4797208

Edition Staatskapelle Dresden Vol. 42

Bruckner: Symphony No. 4

Staatskapelle Dresden, Christian Thielemann

Profil

PH16064

CONTEMPORARY

From the initial 21 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Mansurian: Requiem

A. Petersen, A. Redmond,

RIAS Kammerchor Berlin, Münchener Kammerorchester

Alexander Liebreich

ECM

4814101

Kurtag: Complete Works for Ensemble and Choir

Asko | Schoenberg Ensemble, Netherlands Radio Choir, R. de Leeuw

ECM

4812883

Elliott Carter - Late Works

Carter: Interventions, Dialogues, Soundings, Two Controversies and a Conversation, Instances, Epigrams

P.-L. Aimard, C. Currie, I. Faust, J.-G. Queyras

Birmingham Contemporary Music Group, BBC Symphony Orchestra

Oliver Knussen

Ondine

ODE 12962

ASSORTED PROGRAMS

From the initial 32 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Chopin Evocations

Daniel Trifonov

S. Babayan, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, M.Pletnev

Deutsche Grammophon

4797518

Weinberg: Chamber symphonies No. 1-4, Piano Quintet op. 18 (Arr.)

Y. Avdeeva, Kremerata Baltica, G. Kremer, M. Bekavec, M. Grazinyte-Tyla

ECM

4814604

Sibelius: Tapiola + En Saga + 8 Songs (Orch A. Sallinen)

Anne-Sofie von Otter, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Hannu Lintu

Ondine

ODE12895

BEST COLLECTION

From the initial 18 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Beethoven: The Complete Symphonies

S. Saturova, M. Fujimura, C. Elsner, C. Gerhaher

MDR Rundfunkchor, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig

Herbert Blomstedt

Accentus Music

ACC8

Anthology of Russian Symphonic Music Vol. I

USSR State Academic Symphony Orchestra, Choir and Orchestra

Yevgeny Svetlanov

Melodiya

MELCD1002480

Rostropovich - Cellist of the Century - The Complete Warner Recordings

Various works

M. Rostropovich, et al.

Warner Classics

9029586263

HISTORICAL

From the initial 13 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 - Grieg: Lyric Pieces - Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsodies + Polonaise No. 2

N. Freire, Radio-Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, A. Fischer

Audite

95.742

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 (Unfinished) - Dvorak: Symphony No. 9

Münchner Philharmoniker, Sergiu Celibidache

Münchner Philharmoniker

9305211237

Svjatoslav Richter plays Schubert. Live in Moscow, 1949-1963

Svjatoslav Richter

Profil

PH17005

DVD PERFORMANCE

From the initial 21 nominations the following three releases have been admitted to the finals

Mahler: Symphony No. 8

E. Sunnegardh, R. Merbeth, Chr. Oelze, L. Braun G. Romberger

S. Gould, D. Henschel, G. Zeppenfeld

MDR Rundfunkchor, Chor der Oper Leipzig, GewandhausChor, Thomanerchor Leipzig, Gewandhaus Kinderchor

Lucerne Festival Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly

Accentus Music

ACC20390

Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel

V. Sulimsky, A. Serov, K. Loginova, E. Vitman, A. Popov, A. Garifullina, Mariinsky Orchestra and Chorus, Valery Gergiev

Mariinsky

MAR0596

Rereading Brahms

Brahms: The symphonies

Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, M. Poschner

Sony Classical

88985388869



DVD DOCUMENTARIES

No finalists selected

